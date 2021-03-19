Facts

18:29 19.03.2021

President of Lithuania, Defense Ministers visit wounded Ukrainian defenders at military hospital

2 min read

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, at the head of a high-level delegation, including Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas, during an official visit to Ukraine, along with Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran, visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen at the National military medical clinical centre, the ministry's press service said.

"Mr. Gitanas Nausėda talked to the servicemen, inquired about their well-being and mood, heard the story of their combat wounds, asked who came from where, and which football teams are rooting for. The President of the Republic of Lithuania wished the defenders of Ukraine a speedy recovery and presented them with valuable gifts," the ministry said on Friday.

As noted, Taran drew the attention of the Lithuanian partners to the fact that, despite the peaceful initiatives of Ukraine, hostile provocations and shelling do not stop in Donbas.

"Yesterday we lost another of our defenders. Since the ceasefire, more than 1,000 violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already been recorded. For us, every injury, every loss is a personal responsibility and a heavy burden. Therefore, international support, work in diplomatic and political formats is an important component of ending aggression and restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the minister said.

The Lithuanian president said his country also does not feel safe next to "a cynical and dangerous neighbor."

"Lithuania will always be with you, guys," the head of the Republic of Lithuania said.

Tags: #nausėda #lithuania #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:31 19.03.2021
Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

Freedom Holding plans to include bank in its Ukrainian structure in 2021

16:09 18.03.2021
Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

Lithuanian President Nauseda calls for tighter sanctions against Russia

15:35 18.03.2021
Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

Ukraine, Lithuania will cooperate in development of rail, road traffic – Infrastructure Minister

12:59 18.03.2021
Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

Lithuanian President to speak in Rada on Friday

09:30 18.03.2021
Number of COVID-19 patients exceeded 1.5 mln from beginning of pandemic in Ukraine, 15,053 new cases recorded per day

Number of COVID-19 patients exceeded 1.5 mln from beginning of pandemic in Ukraine, 15,053 new cases recorded per day

14:22 17.03.2021
Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

Lithuanian President to visit Ukraine on Thursday

09:38 17.03.2021
Daily COVID-19 cases still growing in Ukraine, 11,833 new cases recorded in past day

Daily COVID-19 cases still growing in Ukraine, 11,833 new cases recorded in past day

15:49 16.03.2021
Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

14:53 16.03.2021
NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

14:38 16.03.2021
EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Ukraine to introduce negative PCR test as entry condition into country – health minister

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

LATEST

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

UIA resumes flights from Kyiv to Berlin, Vilnius, Barcelona and from Odesa to Istanbul

Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

President's Office expresses concern about internal strife in NBU

Law enforcers conduct searches as part of investigation of land fraud at firms associated with relatives of Medvedchuk, Kozak – PGO

Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal case against first dpty head of NBU - media

Ukraine to introduce negative PCR test as entry condition into country – health minister

U.S. Embassy notes there are no special conditions for telephone conversation between Biden and Zelensky – media

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Case opened against MP Rabinovych for publishing 'language' map of Ukraine without Crimea, with so-called 'LPR/DPR'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD