President of Lithuania, Defense Ministers visit wounded Ukrainian defenders at military hospital

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, at the head of a high-level delegation, including Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Arvydas Anušauskas, during an official visit to Ukraine, along with Defense Minister of Ukraine Andriy Taran, visited wounded Ukrainian servicemen at the National military medical clinical centre, the ministry's press service said.

"Mr. Gitanas Nausėda talked to the servicemen, inquired about their well-being and mood, heard the story of their combat wounds, asked who came from where, and which football teams are rooting for. The President of the Republic of Lithuania wished the defenders of Ukraine a speedy recovery and presented them with valuable gifts," the ministry said on Friday.

As noted, Taran drew the attention of the Lithuanian partners to the fact that, despite the peaceful initiatives of Ukraine, hostile provocations and shelling do not stop in Donbas.

"Yesterday we lost another of our defenders. Since the ceasefire, more than 1,000 violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already been recorded. For us, every injury, every loss is a personal responsibility and a heavy burden. Therefore, international support, work in diplomatic and political formats is an important component of ending aggression and restoring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the minister said.

The Lithuanian president said his country also does not feel safe next to "a cynical and dangerous neighbor."

"Lithuania will always be with you, guys," the head of the Republic of Lithuania said.