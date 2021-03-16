SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have conducted searches in the administrative buildings of the authorities, which were involved in drafting and ratification of the so-called "Kharkiv agreements."

According to the SBU press center, the searches were carried out in order to establish the circumstances to be proved in criminal proceeding.

In particular, searches were carried out in: the Verkhovna Rada, in particular its committees, the Central Scientific Experts Office of the Verkhovna Rada, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (together with the State Bureau of Investigations).

"During these searches, documents were found indicating that the then leadership of the state, prior to the signing and adoption of these documents, was aware of their consequences. In particular, an increase in the number of personnel of military formations and special services of the Russian Federation, which subsequently participated in the annexation of Crimea and causing damage to economic interests," the department said.

It is noted that the SBU conducts appropriate investigative and procedural actions, observing all the requirements of the current legislation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"Realizing the heightened public interest in this case, the service will regularly inform the public about the progress of the case," the SBU said in a statement.

As reported, at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine, it was decided to entrust the SBU with the circumstances of the vote in 2010 on the ratification of the Kharkiv agreements on the extension of the stay of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042.