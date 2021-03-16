Facts

13:18 16.03.2021

United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

1 min read
United States calls on Russia to immediately end occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian prisoners

U.S. Secretary of State Athony Blinken on the seventh anniversary of the so-called "referendum" of Russia in Crimea called on Russia to immediately end the occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners and return Ukraine full control over the peninsula.

"We call on Russia to immediately end its occupation of Crimea, release all Ukrainian political prisoners it illegally detain, and return full control of the peninsula to Ukraine," the U.S. embassy said, citing him on Twitter on Tuesday.

Tags: #usa #crimea #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:06 16.03.2021
Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Georgia, Poland on occasion of Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary reaffirm their strong support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

14:00 16.03.2021
Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

Kuleba: nervous, even hysterical reaction of Russia to Crimean platform confirms Ukraine's right direction

12:44 16.03.2021
UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

UK to never recognize sham 'referendum' of Russia in Crimea – ambassador

12:00 16.03.2021
Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

Zelensky on Crimea's 'referendum' anniversary: we unite world within Crimean platform to return Ukrainian to Ukraine

17:45 15.03.2021
Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

Zelensky's press secretary launches own show on state TV channel Dim

16:28 15.03.2021
Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

Chinese Foreign Ministry urges Ukraine not to politicize cooperation of Chinese companies with Crimea

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

17:28 10.03.2021
Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

Markarova points to need to strengthen sanctions against Russia, political cooperation between Ukraine, United States based on bipartisan support

16:50 10.03.2021
Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

Experts, politicians, diplomats from United States, Ukraine present 12 points to strengthen strategic partnership between two states

12:49 09.03.2021
MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

LATEST

Work of TCG political subgroup suspended until issue of removal of 'public experts' from ORDLO resolved – Harmash

Agricultural Research Institute of Ukraine and Israel intend to establish cooperation - The Embassy

SBU conducts searches at NSDC, Rada committees, Cabinet, MFA in case on drafting, ratification of 'Kharkiv agreements'

Religious leaders of Ukraine publicly vaccinated against COVID-19

Kyiv authorities asking Cabinet to expand list of restrictions for 'orange' zone on COVID-19

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

EU countries cannot share COVID-19 vaccines with Ukraine due to disruption of supply schedule – Kuleba

NATO committed to open door policy, support for Ukraine, Georgia – Stoltenberg's annual report

Kuleba: no prerequisites for returning to 'business as usual' with Russia

Rada sends bill on amending Constitution on procedure for appointing, dismissing directors of NABU, SBI to Constitutional Court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD