Facts

15:26 15.03.2021

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko


Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine will issue an international certificate of vaccination, acting within the framework of international law, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko told the Telegram channel Coronavirus Info.

According to the message, if a country requires an international certificate of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease when crossing the border, Ukrainians will receive such a free certificate in two clicks.

"But it is not worth implementing and demanding a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 now. I fully share the opinion of WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge who publicly warns the European Commission against plans to introduce documents on vaccination against COVID-19," Liashko said.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine #vaccination
