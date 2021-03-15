Facts

13:13 15.03.2021

Dubinsky excluded from Servant of People party

Dubinsky excluded from Servant of People party

The Servant of the People political party has expelled from its membership MP Oleksandr Dubinsky for violating the charter and disobeying the party's governing bodies, the order of the party chairman Oleksandr Korniyenko reads.

The document says that on March 13, 2021, by order of the party chairman, on March 14, 2021, a meeting (conference) of Kyiv regional organization of Servant of the People was convened to resolve issues of re-election of the governing bodies of this organization. At this meeting, MP Andriy Motovylovets was elected new head of Kyiv regional organization of the Servant of the People party.

At the same time, on March 14, Dubinsky published a video message, from which it became known that an event was held on the initiative of the MP on the same day, where a decision was made to re-elect the chairman and elect members of the political council of Kyiv regional organization.

The party stressed that consideration of the issue of electing the chairman of the structural formation of the Servant of the People party is impossible without prior approval by the party chairman and approval by the heads of the political council and the National Council of Communities - in accordance with the charter of the political force.

The Servant of the People said that by such actions Dubinsky grossly violated the requirements of the Party Charter. In addition, Dubinsky's actions to hold a conference in gross violation of the requirements of the charter discredit the Servant of the People party, which is unacceptable due to the provisions of the charter.

The document also informs Dubinsky that he can appeal this decision at the next party congress.

As reported, on January 11, Washington included 11 individuals and organizations in the sanctions list for Ukraine. Seven citizens of Ukraine fell under the sanctions, in particular, MP, member of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Dubinsky, and four organizations based, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, in Ukraine. These measures were introduced against them because Washington claims that they interfered in the U.S. electoral process.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, these individuals are associated with Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach, against whom the United States imposed sanctions in September 2020 "for trying to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election." The Department of the Treasury calls Derkach himself "agent of the Russian intelligence services" in the press release.

At a meeting of the Servant of the People faction on January 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Dubinsky to leave the faction, but he refused.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, at a plenary session on February 2, officially announced the exclusion of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky from the Servant of the People faction, according to the faction's decision of February 1, 2021.

 

