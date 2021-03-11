Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating on March 16 – Danilov

The Center for Countering Disinformation, the creation of which was previously announced by Volodymyr Zelensky, will begin its work as early as next Tuesday, March 16, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov during a briefing on Thursday.

"By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, such a center has been created today. It will begin to work from next Tuesday. The center will be located in the Situation Center of the National Security and Defense Council apparatus, which is located on Bankova Street," Danilov said.