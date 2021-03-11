Facts

19:57 11.03.2021

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating on March 16 – Danilov

1 min read
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating on March 16 – Danilov

The Center for Countering Disinformation, the creation of which was previously announced by Volodymyr Zelensky, will begin its work as early as next Tuesday, March 16, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov during a briefing on Thursday.

"By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, such a center has been created today. It will begin to work from next Tuesday. The center will be located in the Situation Center of the National Security and Defense Council apparatus, which is located on Bankova Street," Danilov said.

Tags: #disinformation #center
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 11.03.2021
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

11:28 09.03.2021
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

14:58 19.02.2021
Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

10:11 29.12.2020
Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

14:25 16.12.2020
A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

09:13 03.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

15:37 30.11.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

17:28 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

16:25 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

16:03 02.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

LATEST

Danilov: SBU instructs to clarify circumstances of Rada vote on 'Kharkiv agreements' in 2010 for signs of treason

Appeals Chamber of National Agency of Intellectual Property in Ukraine not launched - EBA

SBU exposes large-scale fraud on 'shadow' sale of low-quality oil products at Glusco gas station network

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Ukrainian MFA publishes list of Ukrainians rescued from sunken ship Volgo Balt

HACC cancels detective's order to terminate pretrial investigation into case of former Ukraine's president

Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

NATO Allied Land Command's head invites reps of Ukraine's Armed Forces to conference on countering hybrid threats

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD