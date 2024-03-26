Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Public Consciousness in Third Year of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion: Public Opinion Monitoring Results'

On Monday, April 1, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Public Consciousness in Third Year of Russia's Full-Scale Invasion: Public Opinion Monitoring Results."

Participants: Doctor of Psychology, Senior Researcher, President of the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, Acting Deputy Director for Research at the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogic Science of Ukraine Iryna Hubeladze, PhD in Psychology, Senior Researchere, Deputy President of the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine, Deputy Director for Scientific and Methodical Work at the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogic Science of Ukraine Svitlana Chunikhina (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel.

Admission requires registration on the spot with press ID cards.

Additional information by phone: (067) 902 7606.