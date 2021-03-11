Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

The Center for Countering Disinformation is expected to start working as early as next week, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"In pursuance of the president's instructions, in the near future, I would say in the coming days, the International Center for Counteracting Disinformation will start its work, which will be created on the basis of the National Security and Defense Council. This agency is not and will not be political. The president will exercise the necessary control and follow the activities. I am sure that next week such a center will start its operating," Yermak said at the Ukraine 30. Culture. Media. Tourism forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Yermak, "the initiative to create the center is caused by today's events in Ukraine, there is also a great need for this center to quickly become a powerful tool in the fight against disinformation."

The head of the President's Office believes that soon it will be possible to see the first results of the work of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

He also said that "Ukraine already has confirmation and interest of international partners to participate in this center."

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement in Donbas (TCG) is interested in the work of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"I can say it on my own behalf, as a person who represents Ukraine on such an important international platform as the Normandy format. Our delegation, which represents Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, is absolutely interested in this center starting to work, providing support, because important and much-needed negotiations that are taking place there are also the object of disinformation and manipulation now," Yermak said.