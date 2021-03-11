Facts

14:44 11.03.2021

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

2 min read
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operating next week – Yermak

The Center for Countering Disinformation is expected to start working as early as next week, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"In pursuance of the president's instructions, in the near future, I would say in the coming days, the International Center for Counteracting Disinformation will start its work, which will be created on the basis of the National Security and Defense Council. This agency is not and will not be political. The president will exercise the necessary control and follow the activities. I am sure that next week such a center will start its operating," Yermak said at the Ukraine 30. Culture. Media. Tourism forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to Yermak, "the initiative to create the center is caused by today's events in Ukraine, there is also a great need for this center to quickly become a powerful tool in the fight against disinformation."

The head of the President's Office believes that soon it will be possible to see the first results of the work of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

He also said that "Ukraine already has confirmation and interest of international partners to participate in this center."

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement in Donbas (TCG) is interested in the work of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"I can say it on my own behalf, as a person who represents Ukraine on such an important international platform as the Normandy format. Our delegation, which represents Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk, is absolutely interested in this center starting to work, providing support, because important and much-needed negotiations that are taking place there are also the object of disinformation and manipulation now," Yermak said.

Tags: #disinformation #center
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:28 09.03.2021
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

14:58 19.02.2021
Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

10:11 29.12.2020
Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

Special center for storing vaccines from COVID-19 to be created in Ukraine - Radutsky

14:25 16.12.2020
A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

A Development plans to build Smart Plaza Zhitomirskaya mall in Kyiv

09:13 03.12.2020
Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraineto host roundtable 'Discussion scenarios of Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of European Green Deal'

15:37 30.11.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

Interfax-Ukraine to host roundtable talk 'Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal'

17:28 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations'

16:25 04.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New Sociological Assessment of Activities of All Government's Branches and Detailed Attitude of Ukrainians to Former USSR Legacy'

16:03 02.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Start of Election Campaign: Main Problems and Risks'

12:36 01.09.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Big Construction national program: results of sociological survey'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

Volgo Balt 179 ship sank in Black Sea with 13 Ukrainians on board: two people died – media

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas on Wed as result of shelling by occupation forces

LATEST

SANCTIONS AGAINST TWO RUSSIAN BANKS EXTENDED FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS - DANILOV

Ukrainian MFA publishes list of Ukrainians rescued from sunken ship Volgo Balt

HACC cancels detective's order to terminate pretrial investigation into case of former Ukraine's president

Revenues of IT industry in Ukraine thanks to Diia City could grow to $ 16.5 bln by 2025 - Fedorov

NATO Allied Land Command's head invites reps of Ukraine's Armed Forces to conference on countering hybrid threats

NACP expects Rada to adopt anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 in March

Russia has not received concrete proposals from Ukraine regarding Normandy Four meeting - Peskov

Ukraine's territory to have ten functional zones – Regional Development Ministry

Volgo Balt 179 ship sank in Black Sea with 13 Ukrainians on board: two people died – media

Ukraine intends to monitor environmental situation in temporarily occupied territories using satellites

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD