Authorities of so-called 'DPR' plan to change rules of entry into Russia-occupied territory

In the near future, the occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk region plans to adopt the so-called 'law' On some issues of crossing of actual disengagement line of the power structures and law enforcement agencies of the DPR and the state of Ukraine," which provides for the introduction of a permitting procedure for the departure of persons from the TOT to Donetsk region, and also defines the categories of persons who are prohibited from entering/leaving the territory of the so-called "DPR".

According to the press service of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Telegram on Thursday, the crossing of disengagement line when leaving (exiting) individuals and vehicles from the TOT to Donetsk region will be carried out in presence of a pass issued by the so-called " internal affairs bodies of the DPR".

"It will be issued to individuals who have reached the age of 18, free of charge for a period of six months. The prerequisites for issuing such a pass are fingerprinting, photographing and checking the applicants' personal communications," the Ukrainian delegation said.

It is reported that when traveling outside the TOT to Donetsk region by vehicle, the pass for the vehicle will also be issued. Consideration of applications for so-called passes by "DPR internal affairs bodies" are carried out within 15 days from the date of submission (in urgent cases - within 24 hours).

"When entering through the disengagement line of an individual who has not previously received a pass for leaving or its validity period has expired, at the temporary control point "internal affairs officials" check the means of communication (mobile phone) of the individual, mandatory fingerprint registration and photographing of an individual," the negotiators say.

They also report that a similar "normative act" is probably being developed by the occupation administration at the TOT in Luhansk region.

"This will lead to further isolation of the TOT residents from the territory of Ukraine, which is controlled by the government, and is now being implemented under the guise of countering the spread of a new coronavirus infection," the Ukrainian delegation says.