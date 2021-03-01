Facts

18:57 01.03.2021

Holidays should not affect COVID-19 vaccination – Zelensky

 The number of people vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) should not decrease on weekends and holidays, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Our military should be vaccinated among the first, and there are no days off in the JFO area, because there are no days off in a war. Thus, vaccination should take place as planned, so that the military are among the first, and so that on holidays and weekends, the number of vaccinated people is not reduced," Zelensky said at a traditional conference call on Monday.

According to the presidential website, the president is demanding a clear vaccination plan and continued negotiations with manufacturers to speed up the supply of vaccines.

In turn, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said that with the help of mobile teams by the end of this week it is possible to increase the number of vaccinations to 11,300, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak said that currently 208 military personnel have already been vaccinated. Some 178 of them are military doctors.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of the site for registering for free vaccination against COVID-19 from March 1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that people can sign up for vaccinations through the Diia application, the Diia portal, as well as through the contact center of the Ministry of Health.

