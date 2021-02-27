Facts

15:47 27.02.2021

Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

2 min read
Kyiv protestors throw firecrackers, flares at prosecutor general's office building

Around 1,500 people are protesting outside the building of the Prosecutor General's Office in Kyiv on Saturday in support of an imprisoned activist, Serhiy Sternenko.

The protestors are throwing flares and firecrackers at the roof edge, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

They are calling for immediate release of Sternenko whom they consider to be a political prisoner.

"We came here to show that the Ukrainian public is not asleep. We came here to show that the Ukrainian judiciary is a threat to our national security. Our demands are to release Sternenko immediately, reform the judiciary, elect judges in a fair competition," one protestor said.

There are many police officers around, but they have not interfered yet.

On June 11, 2020 Sternenko was summoned by the Security Service which notified him of being suspected of premeditated murder and illegally carrying a cold weapon. At issue are events which happened during an assault on Sternenko in Odesa in 2018. One of the assailants died. According to the inquiry, Sternenko acted not only in self-defense because he ran after the assailant and injured him fatally.

Later Sternenko also was charged with kidnapping Kominternivsky district councilor (Odesa region) Serhiy Scherbych.

On February 23 a court in Odesa sentenced Sternenko to seven years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of kidnapping Scherbych.

Photo - Iegor Shumikhin

Tags: #protest #sternenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:31 27.02.2021
Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

Protest against Sternenko's verdict starts near president's office

16:11 24.02.2021
Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

Activist Sternenko is in Odesa detention centre until judgement comes into force – prosecutor

09:21 24.02.2021
Seventeen detained over clashes near Ukrainian presidential administration's building in Kyiv, criminal case opened - police

Seventeen detained over clashes near Ukrainian presidential administration's building in Kyiv, criminal case opened - police

11:50 23.02.2021
Activist Sternenko convicted of kidnapping, sentenced to seven years in prison – court ruling

Activist Sternenko convicted of kidnapping, sentenced to seven years in prison – court ruling

19:32 27.01.2021
Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

Hunters, dog breeders hold rally demanding to prevent hunting industry collapse

08:29 26.10.2020
Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

Human rights center reports detention of 280 protesters in Belarus on Sunday

17:14 01.10.2020
Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

15:00 08.09.2020
Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

18:38 31.08.2020
Belarusian Interior Ministry: 173 people detained at unsanctioned protests on Sunday

Belarusian Interior Ministry: 173 people detained at unsanctioned protests on Sunday

12:50 29.08.2020
Total of 32 people detained at protests in Belarus on Friday - Interior Ministry

Total of 32 people detained at protests in Belarus on Friday - Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in Chernivtsi region from March 1

Ukraine records 8,172 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

LATEST

Police establishing circumstances of fire in hospital in Chernivtsi

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi caused by self-arson of one of patients - media

Fire in hospital in Chernivtsi not related to electric wiring, there was no oxygen cylinder explosion – mayor

Emergencies Service: one person dies, another injured as a result of explosion of oxygen tube in hospital in Chernivtsi

One person dies, one suffers burns as a result of explosion in Chernivtsi hospital – source

Ukrainian side to discuss intensification of shelling in Donbas, blocking of intl humanitarian aid at TCG on March 3

Opposition activists set up tents outside Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

'Red' level quarantine restrictions may be introduced in seven regions of Ukraine in coming days - Liashko

Poroshenko: Ukraine gets basic intl document referred to as 'Pompeo Declaration' on U.S.' non-recognizing Crimea as Russian

Most of losses in PrivatBank case will be reimbursed - prosecutor general

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD