Facts

16:16 04.10.2021

Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

1 min read
Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

Opposition supporters in Georgia are holding a protest demanding the release of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili near the prison in Rustavi.

People are holding state flags of Georgia, chanting, "Misha, Misha." The number of protesters is increasing, and many of them have come to Rustavi by car.

"Mikheil Saakashvili did not come to Georgia to be extradited to Ukraine. He came to fight the anti-people regime. He will be free very soon. Thousands of people will take to the streets, demanding his release," Pyotr Tsiskarishvili, a protester and one of the leaders of the opposition party United National Movement, which is unofficially led by Saakashvili, told reporters.

There are police along the perimeter of the prison. There have been no incidents.

Tags: #protest #saakashvili
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:34 04.10.2021
Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

17:54 04.10.2021
Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

13:52 02.10.2021
Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

Foreign Ministry asks Georgia to allow consul of Ukraine to Saakashvili

11:49 02.10.2021
Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

Saakashvili is citizen of Ukraine, Foreign Ministry to provide him with necessary support - Kuleba

19:12 01.10.2021
Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

16:14 01.10.2021
Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

Georgian Interior Ministry denies Saakashvili's arrival

10:47 01.10.2021
Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

Saakashvili's office in Ukraine confirms his departure for Georgia

16:06 14.08.2021
Police report several citizens injured in clashes on Bankova Street

Police report several citizens injured in clashes on Bankova Street

15:27 14.08.2021
Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

Criminal proceedings opened for committing intentional assault upon law enforcement officers during protest in Kyiv

19:01 29.07.2021
Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

Saakashvili presents principles of deregulation of SMEs in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Zelensky calls issue of Razumkov's tenure as Rada speaker 'intra-factional'

LATEST

Wizz Air resumes Kyiv-Katowice, Kyiv-Naples and Odesa-Abu Dhabi flights

Medical company Adonis starts developing franchise network

Razumkov: I don't plan to collect signatures for Zelensky's impeachment

Foreign ambassadors in Ukraine 'enjoy luxury that Ukrainian ambassadors deprived of in their countries' – Kuleba

Extraordinary Rada meeting scheduled for Thursday – Razumkov

Breakthrough decisions regarding practical integration of Ukraine to be adopted at Ukraine-EU summit – FM

European integration is tool to strengthen Ukraine now, not goal – Kuleba

Kuleba: Meeting of Commission on strategic Ukraine-U.S. partnership to be held at late October - first half of November

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD