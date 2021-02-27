Facts

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said that in two weeks the NSDC meeting will hear a report from the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on the implementation of cases of treason and desertion.

"The third issue [which was considered at the meeting of the NSDC on February 26] is the issue of the state of implementation of cases of high treason, desertion and terrorist activity. We decided that in two weeks the report will be heard at the meeting by the General Prosecutor's Office, SBU, and those cases that are resonant today [...] And all those people who at one time betrayed Ukraine [...] will be punished. We, on the instructions of the President, have been given such a task so that they report at the NSDC meeting how all this is happening," Danilov said at a briefing on Friday, following the results of the NSDC meeting.

