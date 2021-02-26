Zelensky removes Tupytsky from office of Constitutional Court judge from Feb 28 for one month – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the removal of Head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytsky from the position of a judge of the Constitutional Court from February 28 for one month.

Relevant decree No. 79/2021 was released on the website of the head of state.

"To remove Tupytsky Oleksandr Mykolaiovych from the post of judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine until February 28, 2021 for a period of one month," according to the text of the decree of February 26.

As reported, on October 27, 2020, the Constitutional Court recognized as unconstitutional a number of provisions of the Law on the Prevention of Corruption and criminal liability for declaring false information. This decision drew criticism from Ukraine's international partners and creditors.