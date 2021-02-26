Facts

15:20 26.02.2021

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

1 min read
Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

The Japanese government invariably supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Japan's embassy in Kyiv said.

"On the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, we once again remind the government of Japan's unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and emphasize that Japan will never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea," the embassy said on Facebook on Friday.

On February 26, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. On this day in Simferopol, a mass rally organized by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people took place under the building of the Crimean parliament against the intentions to separate Crimea from Ukraine. Since then, for Ukraine, February 26 has become a symbol of resistance to the occupation, which has been going on for seven years.

Tags: #crimea #japan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:41 26.02.2021
'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

15:22 26.02.2021
Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

14:19 26.02.2021
Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

13:48 26.02.2021
Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

13:09 26.02.2021
Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

Crimea was Ukraine's heart and it was torn out seven years ago – Zelensky

12:29 26.02.2021
Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

Lithuanian MFA: Sanctions against Russia will continue until it stops its occupation of part of Ukraine

10:50 26.02.2021
EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

EU to consider Ukraine's ideas on Crimea de-occupation

10:29 26.02.2021
We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

We commemorate memory of thousands of people who bravely protested Russia's disgraceful land-grab from Ukraine – UK Ambassador

10:13 26.02.2021
Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

Ukraine calls on all partners to join Crimean platform to de-occupy Crimea, bring Russia to justice – MFA

09:25 26.02.2021
U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

U.S., marking seventh anniversary of Crimea's occupation start, calls on Russia to stop its aggression against Ukraine – Embassy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Germany, chairing CoE's Committee of Ministers, urge Russia to comply with intl human rights standards in annexed Crimea

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Russia's occupation, increasing militarization of Crimean Peninsula threatening world's common security – U.S. Dept of State

LATEST

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

List of Kolomoisky's assets outside Ukraine, Russia ran to 18 pages in 2018 – court

Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree

One enemy attack launched on Ukraine's positions, with no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Supreme Court receives claim of 112 Ukraine TV channel in respect of which sanctions were imposed

Cyberattack on government e-document management system may be linked with Russian hackers - NSDC

Liashko: Neither British, nor South African, nor Brazilian strains of COVID-19 identified in Ukraine

Court agrees in saying Ukrainian police legally stop investigation in case involving incumbent U.S. president – Interior ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD