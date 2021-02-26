Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

The Japanese government invariably supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Japan's embassy in Kyiv said.

"On the occasion of the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, we once again remind the government of Japan's unwavering support for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and emphasize that Japan will never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea," the embassy said on Facebook on Friday.

On February 26, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Resistance to the Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol. On this day in Simferopol, a mass rally organized by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people took place under the building of the Crimean parliament against the intentions to separate Crimea from Ukraine. Since then, for Ukraine, February 26 has become a symbol of resistance to the occupation, which has been going on for seven years.