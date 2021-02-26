Zelensky increases staff of NSDC apparatus to 237 employees, approves its new structure – decree
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree providing for the approval of the new structure of the apparatus of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) and the approval of the maximum number of employees of the apparatus in the amount of 237 staffing positions.
The text of corresponding decree No. 76/2021 of February 26 was published on the website of the head of state.