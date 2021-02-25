Facts

21:28 25.02.2021

Reznikov: Negotiation process at Minsk platform practically blocked since July

The process of negotiations on the Minsk platform on the situation in Donbas has been practically blocked since July, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov in an interview with the Voice of America.

"Negotiations continue in the Normandy format at the level of political advisors. There were meetings in Berlin both offline and online. However, since July, the peace negotiation process on the Minsk platform has been practically blocked. Any discussions have been stopped, there are scuffles and strange demands. For example, 'let the parliament of Ukraine adopt a resolution that recognizes the Minsk agreements, and President Zelensky will sign it. We will write you the text of the resolution," Reznikov stressed.

According to him, Ukraine responds to such statements. The Minsk agreements are not an international treaty, they are not binding, but this does not mean that Ukraine refuses the principles and foundations that are laid down in the Minsk agreements.

"After all, it is about the withdrawal of troops, equipment, illegal armed groups, fighters and mercenaries from the territory of Ukraine. It is about disarmament, demilitarization and a ceasefire regime. Further on, it is about the need for local elections, the adoption of a bill that will ensure the peculiarities of local self-government. But we emphasize: the security component is to come first, and then the political one," he said.

In addition, Reznikov said that the swap of detainees was also completely blocked. "Moreover, back in July we agreed on the criteria for the exchange of lists. We also discussed 19 new areas for mine clearance and four new areas for the disengagement of forces and equipment. There is no further progress," he added.

Tags: #minsk_process #reznikov
Interfax-Ukraine
