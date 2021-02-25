Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday will start in all regions of Ukraine, the vaccine has been delivered to regional warehouses, Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said on Facebook.

"Today, vaccination against COVID-19 will start in all regions of the country. The vaccine has already been delivered to all regional warehouses," he said.

According to Liashko, on the first day of vaccination, February 24, some 159 vaccinations were carried out, in particular, some 80 in Cherkasy, some 10 in Chernihiv, some 19 in Kyiv, some 40 in Zhytomyr and 10 in Vinnytsia regions.

On February 25, vaccination starts in Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Lviv, Zakarpattia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Rivne, Volyn, Kirovograd regions and Kyiv.