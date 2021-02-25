Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, February 25, honored the memory of Lesya Ukrainka on the 150th anniversary of her birth.

The presidential press service said that Zelensky laid flowers at the grave of Lesya Ukrainka at the Baikove cemetery in Kyiv, as well as at her monument in the Ukrainian capital.

As reported, for the 150th anniversary of Lesia Ukrainka, the complete collection of the writer's works in 14 volumes will be presented.