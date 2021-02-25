Facts

10:04 25.02.2021

Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

1 min read
Supreme Court receives claim of MP Kozak on appealing NSDC sanctions

The Supreme Court of Ukraine received a lawsuit from MP of Ukraine Taras Kozak (from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) to appeal against the decree of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the enactment of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) regarding the application of personal sanctions against the MP.

The court's press service said on the Facebook page, on February 24, the Administrative Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court received a lawsuit, which appeals against the presidential decree on the NSDC decision on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) dated February 2, 2021, according to which, sanctions were applied to the plaintiff, Kozak.

"The claim, which was submitted to the court, was assigned the registration number of case - №9901/39/21," the court said.

Tags: #kozak #supreme_court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:22 18.09.2020
Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

18:28 04.08.2020
Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

Supreme Court rejects motion of Manher's defense in Handziuk murder case to transfer hearing from Kyiv to Kherson

10:51 31.07.2020
Yermak calls Kozak's letter about futility of talks between Normandy Four advisors 'diplomatic game,' says talks continue

Yermak calls Kozak's letter about futility of talks between Normandy Four advisors 'diplomatic game,' says talks continue

17:49 21.12.2019
Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

Russia, Ukraine didn't discuss direct gas shipments as they were focused on transit – Kozak

14:15 12.11.2019
Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

Supreme Court lifts ban on forced sale of Prominvestbank shares

15:11 25.10.2019
Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

16:22 03.10.2019
Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

Security Service questions owner of NewsOne, 112.Ukraine TV channels on terrorism counts

10:11 25.09.2019
NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

NBU to challenge court decisions invalidating removal of Astra Bank from market in Supreme Court

10:27 04.09.2019
Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

Securities Commission resumes license of TASK-broker, submits cassation

17:35 19.07.2019
NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

NBU says it wins UAH 3 bln dispute with Kolomoisky-controlled Erlan in Supreme Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Reps of President's Office, Servant of People negotiate with Holos about coalition at times – Rudyk

LATEST

Police, prosecutor's office do not support Kyiv court ruling that providers obliged to block access to website of Russian RBC, another 425 resources – source

Zelensky, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

Vaccination against COVID-19 to start in all regions of Ukraine on Thursday – Liashko

Shariy put on national wanted list – SBU

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Holos party intends to tour Ukraine by end of March - Rudyk

Ukraine's President honors memory of Lesya Ukrainka

Kuleba to pay working visit to France on Friday

Vakarchuk stays in Holos party - Rudyk

Armenian PM sees General Staff's statement as attempt to stage military coup in country

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD