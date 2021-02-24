Razumkov proposes to amend law on sanctions

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Razumkov speaks for amending the law on sanctions.

"We need [...] to amend the law on sanctions so that no one has any discrepancies and that the NSDC has such powers in full. Then it would be an effective mechanism," Razumkov told Interfax-Ukraine.

The chairman of the Verkhovna Rada confirmed that at the NSDC recent meeting he voted "for" the decision to impose sanctions against a number of legal entities and individuals, but expressed a separate opinion on this issue.

"Yes, indeed, it was so. Why? The reason is that this decision concerned both citizens of Ukraine and citizens of the Russian Federation. And you know about my first vote [Razumkov abstained in the vote for the introduction of sanctions against three television channel]. This concerns the legal position. Whether we like it or not, it should be legal, regardless of where the decision is made, in the Verkhovna Rada, at the NSDC meetings or in any other department," the spokesperson of parliament said.

According to Razumkov, that is why he outlined his position: if you follow the path of sanctions, then in parallel you must go through the courts, or amend the law on sanctions.

He drew attention to the existence of an opinion that it is possible to apply sanctions to Ukrainian citizens on an equal basis with foreign ones associated with terrorist activities.

"However, if we raise with you the transcript of the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, when the law on sanctions was considered (August 2014), then the wording clearly sounds that the citizens of Ukraine are not subject to sanctions," the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada said.