15:01 24.02.2021

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

Ukrainian citizenship can be obtained by confirming proficiency in Ukrainian language at B1 level

Applicants for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship will have to pass an exam for proficiency in the Ukrainian language at the B1 level, said head of the National Commission on State Language Standards Orysia Demska.

"In order to obtain Ukrainian citizenship, after many consultations, we decided that in accordance with the European framework for learning and testing foreign languages, there will be a B1 level," Demska said during the 2020 public report on the results of the commission's activities in Kyiv on Wednesday.

At the same time, she noted that this decision is preliminary and this issue will still be brought up for public discussion.

As reported, on July 16, 2021, the norm comes into force that every applicant for a position in state or local government bodies must pass an exam for the level of proficiency in the Ukrainian language in accordance with the new standards developed by the National Commission on State Language Standards.

