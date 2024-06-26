President signs into law bill on use of English language in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed into law a bill on the use of the English language in Ukraine (registration No. 9432).

According to the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was returned to the Ukrainian parliament with the signature of the president.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill on the use of the English language in Ukraine on June 4.

According to the law, the state ensures mandatory study of the English language and promotes the study of other languages of international communication in educational institutions, regardless of form of ownership.

In addition, preschool educational institutions provide mandatory learning of English for children of senior preschool age. At the same time, preschool education institutions ensure the mandatory use of English in the educational process for children of early, primary preschool and secondary preschool age.

The law entitles higher education institutions to make decisions on teaching one, several or most disciplines, completing individual assignments and conducting tests in English, which is clearly stated in the description of the educational program at the time of admission to the university.

The law also stipulates that English can be used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard as a language of international communication.

The document provides for the development and approval of a state target program to promote the study and use of English in Ukraine. Such a program, in particular, should take into account the specifics of ensuring that cinema entertainment institutions (relevant cinematography entities) show foreign films in English in compliance with the requirements established by the law on ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.

The law also stipulates that the provision of showing foreign films in English on the basis of reimbursement of relevant expenses is carried out by cinematographers on a voluntary basis, but in compliance with minimum requirements.

In particular, each hall in which a cinematographer exhibits films must ensure at least eight screenings (public showings) of films in English during a calendar month, with at least two film screenings taking place during the week at any time on a weekend or on a working day with the show starting after 18:00.