Ukraine's transition to Latin alphabet will lead to loss of large layer of Ukrainian written culture

Head of the National Commission on State Language Standards Orysia Demska believes that Ukraine will not translate the state language into the Latin alphabet, as this will lead to the loss of a large layer of Ukrainian written culture.

"I think that we will not switch to the Latin alphabet because this is due to the fact that if we abandon the Cyrillic alphabet, which we have been using since the moment it arose, then we will cut off a huge layer of Ukrainian written culture," Demska said, speaking about the results of 2020 public performance report in Kyiv on Wednesday.

She stressed that the consequences of such a transition would be very large cultural losses, which is unacceptable.