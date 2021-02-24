Ukraine provides buses for transfer through Zolote, Schastia checkpoints, but Russian side doesn't open its pass again – TCG delegation

The Russian side again refused to open the entry-exit checkpoints on the disengagement line in Luhansk region after the Ukrainian side provided shuttle buses to transport citizens through Zolote and Schastia checkpoints.

"We have been waiting for a response from the Russian side for a week. Today, from 7:40, a white bus is waiting at Schastia. The yellow bus is at Zolote. The Russian side again refused to open the checkpoint on its part," the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact group (TCG) said on Facebook on Wednesday.

In this regard, the Ukrainian side is waiting for an appropriate assessment of such decisions from the partner states and international humanitarian organizations.

The Ukrainian delegation regards the current situation as the inability of the Russian delegation "to distinguish between deeds and words." "In words, they constantly complain about the plight of Ukrainian citizens (held hostage in the occupied territories). When it comes down to it, the opportunity for our citizens to leave the temporarily occupied territories and receive administrative services, pensions and social benefits is blocked from November 10," the message says.