NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) made a decision to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals.

"By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, sanctions were applied to 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kyiv-Moscow route," Zelensky's press service said following the NSDC closed meeting on Friday, February 19.

As announced at a briefing on Friday evening, on February 19, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, among the persons who have come under sanctions are five citizens of the Russian Federation (Vatskovsky Konstantin Borisovich, Donchenko Vitaly Valerievich, Lisogor Sergei Viktorovich, Popov Mikhail Yuryevich and Masliuk Alexander Nikolaevich), and also three citizens of Ukraine. Among Ukrainians are Natalia Mykolaivna Lavreniuk (common-law wife of Taras Kozak, against whom sanctions were imposed on February 2), Oksana Mykhailivna Marchenko, wife of MP Viktor Medvedchuk and Viktor Medvedchuk himself.

According to Danilov, companies registered in the territory of Russia, as well as companies, parts of which are registered in Moldova and other countries, fell under the sanctions.

He said the sanctions were also imposed on five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kyiv-Moscow route.

The NSDC decision is put into effect by the presidential decree. There is no information about such a decree yet.