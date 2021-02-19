Facts

18:46 19.02.2021

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

2 min read
NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) made a decision to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals.

"By the decision of the National Security and Defense Council, sanctions were applied to 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kyiv-Moscow route," Zelensky's press service said following the NSDC closed meeting on Friday, February 19.

As announced at a briefing on Friday evening, on February 19, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, among the persons who have come under sanctions are five citizens of the Russian Federation (Vatskovsky Konstantin Borisovich, Donchenko Vitaly Valerievich, Lisogor Sergei Viktorovich, Popov Mikhail Yuryevich and Masliuk Alexander Nikolaevich), and also three citizens of Ukraine. Among Ukrainians are Natalia Mykolaivna Lavreniuk (common-law wife of Taras Kozak, against whom sanctions were imposed on February 2), Oksana Mykhailivna Marchenko, wife of MP Viktor Medvedchuk and Viktor Medvedchuk himself.

According to Danilov, companies registered in the territory of Russia, as well as companies, parts of which are registered in Moldova and other countries, fell under the sanctions.

He said the sanctions were also imposed on five aircraft on which flights were carried out on the Kyiv-Moscow route.

The NSDC decision is put into effect by the presidential decree. There is no information about such a decree yet.

Tags: #medvedchuk #nsdc #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:16 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

18:13 19.02.2021
NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

16:17 19.02.2021
NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

15:25 19.02.2021
Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

12:50 15.02.2021
Russia increases number of sanctioned Ukrainian companies from 75 to 84

Russia increases number of sanctioned Ukrainian companies from 75 to 84

15:12 13.02.2021
Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

12:19 13.02.2021
Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

16:26 12.02.2021
Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:42 12.02.2021
If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

LATEST

Foreign Minister notes Ambassador Korniychuk's efforts to receive Pfizer vaccine

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD