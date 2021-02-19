NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine will impose sanctions against MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko because of the financing of terrorism (Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing on Friday.

"Sanctions are imposed on all property that Mr. Medvedchuk owns," Danilov said, answering journalists' questions.

The NSDC secretary said that the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating criminal proceedings under Article 258-5 (Financing of terrorism), in which the names of both Viktor Medvedchuk and Oksana Marchenko appear.

The maximum punishment provided for by the relevant article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 12 years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

When asked by journalists whether the sanctions will affect the 1+1 television channel, where Marchenko has a stake, Danilov said the sanctions will affect only these shares, they cannot be alienated.

The NSDC decision is put into effect by the presidential decree. There is no information about such a decree yet.