Facts

18:16 19.02.2021

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

2 min read
NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine will impose sanctions against MP from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife Oksana Marchenko because of the financing of terrorism (Article 258-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said during a briefing on Friday.

"Sanctions are imposed on all property that Mr. Medvedchuk owns," Danilov said, answering journalists' questions.

The NSDC secretary said that the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is investigating criminal proceedings under Article 258-5 (Financing of terrorism), in which the names of both Viktor Medvedchuk and Oksana Marchenko appear.

The maximum punishment provided for by the relevant article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is imprisonment for a term of 10 to 12 years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

When asked by journalists whether the sanctions will affect the 1+1 television channel, where Marchenko has a stake, Danilov said the sanctions will affect only these shares, they cannot be alienated.

The NSDC decision is put into effect by the presidential decree. There is no information about such a decree yet.

Tags: #medvedchuk #nsdc #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:46 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

18:13 19.02.2021
NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

16:17 19.02.2021
NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

NSDC subject should not be fate of Shariy, Pryamiy TV channel, but issue of Cabinet – expert

15:25 19.02.2021
Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

Court of Appeal to continue trial on ban of 'Vasyl Stus Case' book on March 19

12:50 15.02.2021
Russia increases number of sanctioned Ukrainian companies from 75 to 84

Russia increases number of sanctioned Ukrainian companies from 75 to 84

15:12 13.02.2021
Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

Threats to national security require tough decisions within framework of Constitution - President's Office

12:19 13.02.2021
Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

Journalists of 112, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels have their Rada accreditations taken away - MP

16:26 12.02.2021
Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

Sanctions against MP Kozak, 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels fuel tension among Ukraine's financial and industrial groups – political analyst

10:24 12.02.2021
EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

EU sanctions against Russia to be in effect until full implementation of Minsk agreements – Borrell

09:42 12.02.2021
If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

If sanctions play their role, funds or values returned, sanctions may be lifted - Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC orders to return Samara-Western Direction oil product pipeline to state ownership – President's Office

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

LATEST

Foreign Minister notes Ambassador Korniychuk's efforts to receive Pfizer vaccine

National Spatial Data Infrastructure project presented to Zelensky

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Ukrainian center for countering disinformation should start operating in March – Tkachenko

Ukraine won't abandon Minsk agreements – Reznikov

Number of deaths in Ukraine in Dec 2020 jumps by 42.9% compared to Dec 2019 - State Statistics Service

UIA from March will resume several flights canceled due to quarantine

MFA confirms injury of three Ukrainians in accident in Egypt

Kuleba: There is no need to talk about lack of communication between Ukraine and U.S.

Zelensky backs restoration of competitions for positions in civil service, but changes needed in law adopted by Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD