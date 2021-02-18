Zelensky: digital transformation projects will allow Ukraine enter top 20 digital states in a few years

The list of digital transformation projects approved by the government will be implemented within three years, which will allow Ukraine to enter the top 20 digital states in the world, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the state resorts to a systemic project approach. Such a powerful structure will help transform Ukraine at all levels, from national to local. And it will allow Ukraine to enter the top 20 digital countries of the world in a few years," according to the head of state's announcement posted on the presidential website.

Zelensky also stressed that digitalization is effective in the fight against corruption.

"We are the first country in the world with digital passports and the fourth in Europe with a digital driver's license. Digitization is the direct and best fight against corruption. The computer does not take bribes. Digitization is a fight against corruption, reduction of communication between citizens and officials, simplification of procedures. It is the future," the head of state stressed.

"On February 17 this year, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a list of 94 digital transformation projects. The strategy is a reflection of all government activities and contains clear plans for its digitization - transition to modern, transparent and automated rules. The projects of digital transformation for the next three years are: e-notary, e-property, e-urban planning, e-school, e-social protection, e-migration, e-hospital, e-permit, etc.," the report says.