Ukraine convenes UNGA meeting on situation in Crimea, Donbas in Feb - Permanent Ukraine's Rep

A meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) will take place on February 23, during which a report on the situation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine will be presented, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia said.

"You asked why Russia each time organizes this unpromising conversation for it since each time it happens a week or two before the events, when the Ukrainian side calls a meeting of the General Assembly. This time it is held on February 23. One of the agenda items there is a report on the situation in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Here is the answer to your question. Russia, by its actions, is trying to undermine the authority of the General Assembly. And many countries are not happy with this," Kyslytsia said in an interview with LB.UA, published on Thursday.

He also noted that during the meeting on February 23, Ukraine intends to raise the issue of holding the "Russian Donbas" forum in the temporarily occupied part of Donbas.

"We are talking about this with our partners, with the UN Secretariat. This issue is reflected in our materials that we send to other missions. Will Ukraine therefore convene a meeting of the Security Council? No, it will not: this is not the level of the problem, which requires the direct involvement of the Security Council. Will this become part of our work on the development of new documents already at the next session? Yes, it will. Will we talk about this during the General Assembly meeting on February 23? Yes, we will, we will talk," he said.

Kyslytsia also added that on February 23, a briefing will be held under the chairmanship of the leadership of the Ministry for the Temporarily Occupied Territories for the member states of the entire UN, and not just for the Security Council, on the situation in Donbas and Crimea.

He stressed that the Ukrainian representation to the UN is constantly discussing the issue of the full launch of the Crimean Platform on the basis of the UN.

"Therefore, I see the great potential of the Crimean Platform so that we have the opportunity to interact with our partners throughout the year in many areas that relate to our resolutions. This is the issue of labeling goods, migration, illegal passportization, changes in the ethnic composition of the population, issues of the fight against COVID-19, etc. The Crimean Platform has its own added value," he said.