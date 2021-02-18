More than hundred applicants run for SAPO head position - Venediktova

127 candidates are running for the position of head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"The competition for the head of the SAPO is the key for the state, of course, today. [...] A total of 127 people sent their documents to this position," Venediktova said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement.

At the same time, she reported that these are applicants both for the position of the head of the SAPO, and for deputies.

In general, according to her, there are more than 150 applicants for three administrative positions in SAPO, documents still arrive by mail, despite the fact that the application deadline is over.