Corpus delicti required for PrivatBank case – prosecutor general

In the case of PrivatBank (Kyiv) on the suspicion of its former owners of funds withdrawal before the nationalization of the financial institution, it is necessary to conduct an examination to establish losses and corpus delicti, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said.

"Examination is impossible not to make, since the examination is precisely the document that establishes losses. There must be corpus delicti. Therefore, we are acting in accordance to the law," she said in the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

According to Venediktova, she, as a prosecutor, entered the PrivatBank case on January 11, 2021, does not have a single special subject in this process, so she cannot block the case.

As reported, the government of Ukraine on December 18, 2016, referring to the proposal of the NBU and former shareholders of PrivatBank, the largest of which at that time were Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.