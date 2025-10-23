Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:26 23.10.2025

PrivatBank posts net profit increase by 5% in 9M

In January-September of this year, state-owned PrivatBank received UAH 50.6 billion in net profit, which is 5%, or UAH 2.2 billion, higher than the figure for January-September of last year, the bank said in a press release on Thursday.

The financial institution noted that "the business result without revaluations, reserves for credit risks, and taxes reached UAH 62.6 billion, increasing by 15% (UAH 8.2 billion) compared to the same period in 2024."

The bank ranks first in the market in terms of profitability, generating over 43.5% of the banking sector’s pretax profit. These results indicate the stability of the chosen business model and growth in operational efficiency, despite external challenges.

Since the beginning of the year, the bank’s net loan portfolio has grown by UAH 30 billion (27%), reaching UAH 143 billion as of September 30, 2025, according to the release. PrivatBank’s data show that it ranks first in Ukraine in terms of loan portfolio volume, covering almost 15% of the market. At the same time, its market share of loans to individuals is nearly 35%.

During the first nine months of 2025, funds in individual clients’ accounts increased by 13% (UAH 59 billion) to reach UAH 505 billion. Thanks to this growth, PrivatBank, with a 22.9% market share, is also the leader in terms of deposits from both legal entities and individuals.

According to the release, "the basis of the bank’s successful financial result is stable and growing net interest (19% more) and commission (5% more) income compared to the first nine months of 2024."

PrivatBank’s cost-to-income ratio (CIR) is 24.07%, while the average for all banks is 41.77%.

According to the NBU, PrivatBank’s total assets reached UAH 1.001 trillion as of September 1, 2025, accounting for 25.6% of the total assets of Ukraine’s banking system.

