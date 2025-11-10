Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party, fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko welcomed the decision of the High Court of England on compensation of over $3 billion by the former owners of PrivatBank to Ukraine, stating that the decision to privatize this bank in 2016 cost him a high political price during his presidency, the political force said on the website.

"The story of the nationalization of PrivatBank and the rescue of tens of millions of people's deposits in 2016 cost our team dearly: both me and Valeria Hontareva. We paid a high price for it, and not only a political one. But in the end, the state won and millions of depositors won... Sometimes you have to wait too long for justice. But on this path, the main thing is not to give up. This decision is a signal to everyone who is fighting top corruption today: the truth will definitely win," Poroshenko said.

He also called it indicative that one of the former representatives and partners of the former co-owner of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoisky, Timur Mindich, is now a defendant in high-profile cases being investigated by the anti-corruption institutions NABU and SAPO created with his assistance. "Society supports them. And this is crucial now, when the country is fighting simultaneously on both the external and internal fronts. The anti-corruption system must punish the guilty, because Ukrainian society demands it," Poroshenko said.

As reported, PrivatBank, nationalized in December 2016, filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London a year ago against its former owners, Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Bogoliubov, as well as six British companies allegedly connected to them, and obtained a court order for the worldwide seizure of their assets worth over $2.5 billion.