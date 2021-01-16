Ukraine records 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries in past 24 hours - Health Minister

Ukraine recorded 7,729 new COVID-19 cases, 9,792 recoveries, and 144 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Ukraine registered 7,729 new COVID-19 cases as of January 16, 2021. In particular, 245 children and 369 medical workers contracted the virus. Over the past day, 2,083 persons were hospitalized, 144 died, and 9,792 recovered," Stepanov wrote on Facebook.

The minister reported 8,199 new COVID-19 cases on January 15, some 7,925 on January 14, some 6,409 on January 13, some 5,116 on January 12, some 4,288 on January 11, some 5,011 cases on January 10, and 4,846 on January 9.

As of Saturday morning, Ukraine has recorded a total of 1,154,692 coronavirus cases, including 20,686 deaths and 857,183 recoveries.

Over the past day, the most number of cases were registered in Kyiv (821), Zaporizhia region (696), Dnipropetrovsk (586), Donetsk (540), and Lviv regions (485).