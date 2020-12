Ukraine sees 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries in past day

Ukraine registered 11,035 new COVID-19 cases, 15,337 recoveries, and 186 deaths in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

"Ukraine recorded 11,035 new COVID-19 cases on December 25, 2020. They include 484 children and 388 healthcare workers. Over the past day, 2,739 patients were hospitalized, 186 died, and 15,337 recovered," Stepanov said on Facebook on Friday.

Ukraine recorded 11,490 new coronavirus infections on December 24.

As of Friday morning, Ukraine's COVID-19 total case count stands at 1,012,167, including 17,581 deaths and 646,672 recoveries.