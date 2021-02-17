Facts

09:34 17.02.2021

Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

The Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, together with the State Property Fund, put up the Irpen Correctional Facility (No. 132), which is located in the village of Kotsiubynske in Kyiv region, for sale through an auction, said Minister of Justice of Ukraine Denys Maliuska.

"The 'Big Sale of Prisons' has reached the stage of the first auction. If someone has an extra UAH 220 million and wants to buy a small prison a few kilometers from Kyiv - welcome to the link below. Let me remind you: 70% of the proceeds from the sale will be spent on the development of new prison infrastructure, which will meet European standards – it will replenish the state budget by 30%," wrote Maliuska on his Facebook page on Tuesday evening.

The minister noted that other offers will soon be available for sale at the auction.

