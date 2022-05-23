Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court found Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin guilty of killing a civilian resident of the Sumy region and sentenced him to life in prison.

"The guilt of the accused was fully confirmed... Shishimarin, being a Russian serviceman, violated the laws and customs of war... Shishimarin is found guilty... and sentenced to life in prison," the court said in its decision on Monday.

The court came to the conclusion that the killing was perpetrated by Shishimarin "with an intent, the order to fire at a civilian was illegal and the accused, realizing that, could have refused to fulfil it or could not have aimed at the victim."

The court found that the actions of Shishimarin confirmed the violation of the rules of warfare, combined with premeditated murder – the civilian population in the conditions of hostilities shall not be the object of attack.

The guilt of the Russian serviceman is confirmed by the evidence in the case, the testimony of the defendant and witnesses.

Shishimarin admitted his guilt in court, saying he is remorseful.