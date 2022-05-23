Facts

13:54 23.05.2022

Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

1 min read
Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court found Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin guilty of killing a civilian resident of the Sumy region and sentenced him to life in prison.

"The guilt of the accused was fully confirmed... Shishimarin, being a Russian serviceman, violated the laws and customs of war... Shishimarin is found guilty... and sentenced to life in prison," the court said in its decision on Monday.

The court came to the conclusion that the killing was perpetrated by Shishimarin "with an intent, the order to fire at a civilian was illegal and the accused, realizing that, could have refused to fulfil it or could not have aimed at the victim."

The court found that the actions of Shishimarin confirmed the violation of the rules of warfare, combined with premeditated murder – the civilian population in the conditions of hostilities shall not be the object of attack.

The guilt of the Russian serviceman is confirmed by the evidence in the case, the testimony of the defendant and witnesses.

Shishimarin admitted his guilt in court, saying he is remorseful.

Tags: #prison #shishimarin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:34 17.02.2021
Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

Former prison being sold for UAH 220 mln at auction for first time in Ukraine – Maliuska

13:50 19.11.2020
Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

Human rights activists propose to disband Berdiansk Correctional Facility No.77

10:44 10.01.2019
Political prisoner Klykh returns from hospital to prison — media reports

Political prisoner Klykh returns from hospital to prison — media reports

19:00 25.08.2016
Ukrainian consuls visit two Ukrainian convicts in Adygea prison

Ukrainian consuls visit two Ukrainian convicts in Adygea prison

15:51 25.11.2013
Visits to inmates canceled in all prisons in Kharkiv region, says Kachanivska penal colony chief

Visits to inmates canceled in all prisons in Kharkiv region, says Kachanivska penal colony chief

20:48 17.09.2013
Tymoshenko working on plan for Ukraine's future while in prison

Tymoshenko working on plan for Ukraine's future while in prison

11:01 10.04.2013
Lutsenko says he received injection of optimism in prison

Lutsenko says he received injection of optimism in prison

11:16 08.04.2013
Tymoshenko should be released from prison - opposition

Tymoshenko should be released from prison - opposition

13:48 14.11.2012
Council of Europe urges Ukrainian authorities to provide treatment to Tymoshenko, Lutsenko outside prison

Council of Europe urges Ukrainian authorities to provide treatment to Tymoshenko, Lutsenko outside prison

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

LATEST

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD