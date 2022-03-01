Regulator passes further decisions to ensure stable functioning of electricity market during war with Russia

The National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC) at its meeting on Tuesday set the minimum price for the sale of electricity on the intraday market (IDM) in the power system of Ukraine at the level of 110% of the settlement price on the day ahead market (DAM).

The regulator has also softened the conditions for applying the "default" status in relation to electricity producers providing services on the balancing market, universal service providers, as well as traders under certain conditions.

The decisions of the NEURC are secured by making appropriate changes to commission resolution No. 332 dated February 25, 2022 on ensuring the stable functioning of the electricity market, including the financial condition of participants in the electricity market, during the special period.