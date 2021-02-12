Facts

17:02 12.02.2021

Ukraine to receive EUR 50 mln from EIB to buy vaccines, modern refrigeration equipment for vaccination centers – PM

Ukraine will receive EUR 50 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to purchase vaccines for the population and modern refrigeration equipment for a network of vaccination centers, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"We have just signed the relevant agreements with EIB President Werner Hoyer at the Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. The funds will be allocated from the existing Ukraine Municipal Infrastructure Programme (UMIP)," Shmyhal wrote in his Telegram-channel on Friday.

In addition, the prime minister said that the EIB will also provide Ukraine with EUR 270 million for the modernization of the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv).

"The funds will be used to improve energy efficiency, aviation security and operational sustainability of the airport. Cooperation with the EIB will increase passenger traffic to 56 million people in 2040," he said.

