Man killed in explosion on playground in Solomiansky district of Kyiv – police

Law enforcement officers investigate circumstances of an explosion in Solomiansky district of Kyiv, as a result of which a man born in 1971 died, according to the communication department of Kyiv's police.

"Today, at about 15:00, the police in Kyiv received a message that an explosion occurred on the playground on Chokolivsky Boulevard [...] At the scene of the explosion, the body of a local resident, born in 1971, was found. Officers from specialized services establish the origin of the object that exploded, as well as the circumstances," the police said.

The event was registered in the journal of the Unified registration of statements and messages of Solomiansky police department. An inspection is being carried out, according to the results of which a legal qualification will be given to this event. An investigative-operational group, explosives technicians and other specialized services are working on the spot.