11:42 12.02.2021

Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Deputy Prime, Minister for the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said with reference to expert data that the losses from the occupation of territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions at the moment amounted to UAH 375 billion, excluding the value of the assets located there.

"According to the calculations and expert conclusions of the Centre for Economic Strategy, losses in Donetsk and Luhansk regions alone amount to UAH 375 billion, and this is without taking into account the value of assets that are currently in the occupied territories," he said during a public discussion of the draft National Economic Strategy - 2030 on the topic "Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine" on Friday in Kyiv.

In addition, Reznikov added that, according to the Vienna International Institute, the cost of restoring Donetsk and Luhansk regions is estimated at more than $21 billion.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, as of February 12, the exchange rate is UAH 27.838 per $1.

