Kyiv City Council increases funding, expands Kyiv Residents' Health Program

The Kyiv Council has expanded the city target program Kyiv Residents' Health Program, and increased its funding, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reported.

According to the report, more funds will be allocated, in particular, for the provision of drugs for patients with primary immunodeficiency, patients with epidermolysis bullosa, acromegaly and gigantism, patients with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, Still's disease, systemic scleroderma and spondyloarthritis.

It is reported that according to this program, speech therapists will be able to work and receive payment in medical institutions, the provision of which is not paid for under the Medical Guarantee Program (MGP).

In addition, funding for the provision of preferential pensions to medical workers has been increased.

The Kyiv City Council has also expanded the list of orphan patients who receive life-saving expensive medications and medical food for free. In particular, it concerns patients with spinal muscular atrophy, about children with methylmalonic aminoaciduria and congenital progressive diseases of the nervous system.

For the first time, the city will purchase a special medical product intended for dietary nutrition of children aged four years and older and adults with chronic kidney disease on program dialysis.

In addition, the Kyiv Residents' Health Program includes surgical dental care for vulnerable groups of the population; provision of services of orthodontists, payment for which is not provided by the MGP; purchase of consumables for laboratory diagnostics of patients with viral hepatitis B and C (while providing free treatment, screening is paid now for Kyiv residents), the possibility of providing COVID-19 immunization for citizens of risk groups at the expense of the local budget.

In addition, the work of the City Blood Service will be improved.