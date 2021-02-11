Facts

18:58 11.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire twice, Ukrainian soldier killed – JFO HQ

During the current day of Thursday, February 11, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas, two ceasefire violations were recorded, as a result of which a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was killed, the press center of the JFO said.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the Pivnich [North] task force, the armed formations of the Russian Federation carried out targeted shelling of positions of the Ukrainian defenders from sniper weapons near the village of Zaitseve. As a result of the shot, one soldier was wounded. The soldier was promptly provided with first aid, but, unfortunately, he died of his wounds during the evacuation to the hospital," the press service said in the report on the situation in the JFO area as of 17:00 on Thursday.

In addition, in the area of responsibility of the Skhid (East) task force near Vodiane, in the Azov Sea region, Russia-occupation forces opened fire towards the Ukrainian positions from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

"Our defenders opened fire on the shelling of Russia-occupation forces. The OSCE representatives were notified of the facts of ceasefire violation through the Ukrainian side in the JCCC," the report said.

Tags: #jfo
