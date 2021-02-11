Ukrainian Navy receives 20 humvees, 84 boats from United States – embassy

On Wednesday, a ceremony was held in Odesa to hand over 20 armored humvees and 84 inflatable boats of various types from the United States to the Naval Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said.

"U.S. Naval Attaché Peter Mallory and Marine Corps Attaché Dan Schierling participated in a ceremony in Odesa commemorating delivery of 20 humvees and 84 boats to the Ukrainian Navy in December, a demonstration of U.S. commitment to helping Ukraine defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the U.S. Embassy wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

At the same time, as early as Thursday, the Last Checkpoint Telegram channel reported that the Ukrainian Navy and the Special Operations Forces received ten speed boats and 70 boats from the United States.

"Rigid hull inflatable boats of the RHIB and RIB type have arrived in Odesa harbor, in particular ten 7-meter Metal Shark speed boats and Wing inflatable boats used by a number of U.S. Navy units," the Telegram channel said.

The Special Operations Forces and the Naval Infantry, as well as a separate Special Operations Forces center "Pivden" (South) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received the boats.