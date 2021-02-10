Shmyhal calls fight against corruption one of Ukraine's main tasks

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal calls the fight against corruption one of the main tasks for the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"One of the main tasks for Ukraine and our government is the fight against corruption. This is a systemic fight, which includes the development of institutions, changing the rules of the game in different sectors of the economy, introducing new legislative initiatives and acts," Shmyhal said during a joint briefing with Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels.

The head of government said that in 2021 Ukraine will continue to develop market relations to reduce the influence of monopolies. In particular, it is planned to launch a land market, efficient operation of the gas market, as well as the operation of other markets in accordance with EU standards.

The prime minister said that in 2021, a comprehensive reform will take place at the Ukrainian customs, which envisages strengthening cooperation with the EU.