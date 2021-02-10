Facts

15:47 10.02.2021

Ukraine working on 'virtual mobile number' for residents of occupied territories – Reznikov

1 min read
Ukraine is working on the introduction of a so-called "virtual mobile number," which will provide residents of the occupied territories with an opportunity to communicate with free Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Now we are working, inter alia, on the introduction of the so-called virtual mobile number together with operators in order to provide people with the opportunity to communicate with free Ukraine without purchasing local SIM cards, and others. Thus, today, even during of this pandemic, we are doing everything to show our citizens that Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Luhansk are Ukraine," Reznikov said at the Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses forum in Kyiv on Wednesday.

