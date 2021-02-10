Facts

14:16 10.02.2021

NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read
Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk has confirmed information about the launch of an investigation into criminal case on the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"NABU has indeed launched an investigation into the procurement of the vaccine," Hryschuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

However, he did not specify the details of the investigation and names, noting only that the case was opened in February 2021.

Interfax-Ukraine
