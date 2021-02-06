Facts

16:26 06.02.2021

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

The first stage of reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine within the framework of the defense reform has brought it significantly closer to becoming compatible with the NATO requirements, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran said.

"Now there is a process of legal regulation of the division of responsibilities between the Ministry and the General Staff in accordance with democratic principles: the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine should formulate policy, while the General Staff of the Armed Forces should be responsible for its implementation and report about it to the Defense Ministry," Taran said.

According to him, the Defense Ministry is transforming the vision of the political leadership into clear steps aimed at acquiring maximum compatibility with NATO.

"Our further plans will be set up, in particular, taking into account the results of the current comprehensive functional review of the defense management system. In addition, the necessary conclusions will be drawn based on the results of an inspection of the state of readiness of military command and control bodies, formations and military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine taking part in the Joint Forces Operation on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to fulfill the tasks," the minister said.

He also said that Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic choice is the best way to implement national interests, which open up new prospects for cooperation with the developed countries of the world, and provides opportunities for security and economic development.

The ministry said that as part of the first stage of reforming the Armed Forces of Ukraine, new military command and control bodies were created: the Joint Forces Command, the Medical Forces Command, the Support Forces Command, the Logistics Forces Command and the Command of the Communications and Cyber Security Forces.

Tags: #nato #armed_forces
