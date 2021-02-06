Facts

15:38 06.02.2021

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at the Schastia, Zolote, Hnutove, Mayorske and Maryinka entry-exit checkpoints on the demarcation line in Donbas, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

According to the State Border Guard Service, all checkpoints on the demarcation line operate daily from 08:00 to 16:00

In fact, the passage of citizens is carried out only at the Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint - every day, and at the Novotroitske entry-exit checkpoint - twice a week on Monday and Friday, when Russia-occupation forces unblock the road corridor, the Interior Ministry said on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

Tags: #checkpoints #donbas
