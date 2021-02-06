Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will continue to work on the imposition of sanctions, this will also concern the MPs of Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"I am sure that in the near future the imposition sanctions will continue against a certain category of persons - both individuals and legal entities. Moreover, I can safely say that there will be a number of parliamentarians who are sitting in the Verkhovna Rada today," Danilov said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV on Friday evening.

He said: "We have more than enough documents to do it."

Speaking about the imposition of sanctions against three TV channels, Danilov drew attention to the fact that the criminal proceedings, the materials of which became arguments for the imposition of sanctions, are being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to him, for the eight months the NSDC, on behalf of the president, has been analyzing the Ukrainian information space, how it is funded and what funding sources it has.