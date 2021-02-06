Facts

13:49 06.02.2021

Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

1 min read
Sanctions to be imposed further, incl. against MPs – NSDC Secretary

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will continue to work on the imposition of sanctions, this will also concern the MPs of Ukraine, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"I am sure that in the near future the imposition sanctions will continue against a certain category of persons - both individuals and legal entities. Moreover, I can safely say that there will be a number of parliamentarians who are sitting in the Verkhovna Rada today," Danilov said on the air of the Freedom of Speech program on ICTV on Friday evening.

He said: "We have more than enough documents to do it."

Speaking about the imposition of sanctions against three TV channels, Danilov drew attention to the fact that the criminal proceedings, the materials of which became arguments for the imposition of sanctions, are being investigated by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to him, for the eight months the NSDC, on behalf of the president, has been analyzing the Ukrainian information space, how it is funded and what funding sources it has.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:17 06.02.2021
Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

Defendants in case, on imposition of sanctions against TV channels, related to supply of fuel for Russia-led forces in Donbas – Avakov

18:44 05.02.2021
NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

18:16 04.02.2021
G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

G7 Ambassadors agree on need to fight disinformation in Ukraine - meeting with Zelensky

10:14 04.02.2021
Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

Canada supports Ukraine's imposition of sanctions against NewsOne, ZIK, 112 Ukraine – embassy

19:39 03.02.2021
Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

Danilov on NSDC sanctions: who said these people not controlled by foreign state?

14:30 03.02.2021
EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

12:35 03.02.2021
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

Ukraine imposes sanctions against Moldovan JET4U S.R.L., Portuguese JET4U LDA for flying to Russia, temporarily occupied areas

11:00 03.02.2021
Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

Ukraine supports freedom of speech, not propaganda funded by aggressor-country – Zelensky

12:54 02.02.2021
Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

Rada supports introduction of sanctions against Nicaragua

13:44 30.01.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on measures to neutralize threats in nuclear energy, industry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

NSDC decision on sanctions against 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK is legal, logical, justified, fair – Zelensky

Ukraine receives confirmation of supply of 12 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Feb – Zelensky's office

Quarantine in Ukraine planned to be extended until April 30 – Stepanov

LATEST

Replenishment of libraries in 2020 hits lowest over last three years – Ukrainian Book Institute

First stage of reforming Armed Forces significantly contributes to NATO compatibility – Defense Minister

Cyberpolice carries out ten intl police operations to expose hacker groups in 2020

Russia-occupation forces continue to block road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

Two soldiers of Armed Forces wounded near Toretsk, Severodonetsk amid enemy shelling of Ukrainian positions

Kyiv records 12 deaths from COVID-19 over past day, 1,328 recoveries

Vaccination against COVID-19 in Armed Forces should start in late Feb – Medical Forces command

Everyone, who seeks dialogue with Russia, in favor of Ukraine's defeat – Avakov

National Guard to receive ten French H225 helicopters in 2021-2022

Shmyhal, German representatives of energy sector discuss European Green Deal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD